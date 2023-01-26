PHC Takes Action Against Medical Labs Faking Results For Gulf Visas

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has uncovered a scheme involving travel agents and medical labs providing fake medical test results to people seeking visas from Gulf countries.

On Wednesday, PHC teams conducted raids in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi and sealed 3 laboratories for producing fake medical test reports for travelers.

These labs included Universal Medical Lab in Allama Iqbal Town (Lahore), Gulf Laboratory at Chungi 7 (Multan), and Al-Azan Medical Diagnostic Centre at Saidpur Road (Rawalpindi). These labs were unregistered and lacked any equipment or qualified staff.

In addition, they didn’t have any authorization from the Gulf countries, and neither any pathologist nor qualified staff was appointed to carry out even basic blood tests.

The record of these centers has been confiscated, and notices have been issued to carry out further action against these labs.

The PHC has warned individuals to be vigilant when seeking medical tests for traveling to the Gulf region and to only use reputable and registered labs. This scheme not only puts individuals at risk but also undermines Pakistan’s image in the Gulf countries.