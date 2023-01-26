Sindh Announces New Timings for Private Schools

The Sindh government has announced new timings for private schools on account of the prevailing cold weather that has gripped almost all parts of the province.

According to an official notification issued by the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS), private schools will open at 8:30 AM. These timings will remain effective till 31 March.

Here is the official notification.

The entire country has witnessed record-breaking events this winter season. The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) notified new timings and dress codes for schools. Punjab also changed the dress code for schools.

New timings for Islamabad’s public and private schools came into effect on 11 January and will remain in effect until further orders. Single-shift institutes operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Monday to Thursday while they close at 12:30 PM on Fridays.

Morning shifts in double-shift institutes operate from 8 AM to 1:30 PM on Monday to Thursday. Schools close at 12:30 PM on Friday. Evening shifts in double-shift institutes operate from 1:30 PM to 7 PM on Monday to Thursday. It starts at 2:30 PM on Friday.

Meanwhile, the FDE and Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) also allowed students to wear any sweater, blazer, coat, jacket, cap, socks, and shoes to stay warm and protect themselves from cold weather.