CDA Breaks All Previous Records in 3-Day Auction of Plots

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 27, 2023 | 11:52 am
ISB | ProPakistani

On Thursday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) completed a three-day auction of plots, which generated an impressive total of Rs. 41 billion from the sale of 42 plots.

Despite the ongoing economic crisis in the country, the CDA has set a new record with this auction. In the previous auction, held during the amnesty scheme of 2021, the CDA generated Rs. 37 billion.

ALSO READ

However, in the recent auction, the agency exceeded its own record by fetching Rs. 41 billion, surpassing the previous total by a significant margin.

In an official statement, a senior CDA official said that in the three-day auction, CDA sold 42 plots of various sizes against Rs. 40.9 billion, which is the highest-ever figure.

The successful outcome of the auction was a result of the collaborative efforts of the estate, planning, and finance teams, the official stated.

ALSO READ

He credited CDA’s Planning Wing for providing plots in desirable locations with favorable planning parameters, which were then effectively marketed by the Estate Wing. This, in turn, led to the impressive results of the auction.

Note here that the CDA had initially projected to generate Rs. 20 billion from the three-day auction, but to its surprise, the event received an overwhelming response from investors, resulting in a final total of Rs. 41 billion.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Viral Girl in Bikini Sparks Public Outrage in Lahore [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

PTI’s Ex-MNAs Evicted from Parliament Lodges, Privileges Revoked
Read more in proproperty
close
>