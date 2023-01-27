Dubai and Abu Dhabi School Trip Cost Causes Outrage Among Welsh Parents

A parent in Swansea, Wales, has expressed frustration over a planned school trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, set to take place in October 2024 at a cost of £2,500 (AED 11,363 and Rs. 750,391) per student.

The trip, organized by the Physical Education Department of Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr, a bilingual school, is being marketed as a sports tour for children in years 9, 10, and 11, however, the parent has questioned the high cost and the location of the trip.

According to WalesOnline, the itinerary for the trip has yet to be revealed, but parents were given details about it at a meeting held yesterday (26 January).

The school wrote to parents that the tour would include rugby, football, netball, and cricket activities and added that the expenses would range from £2,300 to £2,550, depending on the itinerary and any additional expenses.

The school’s Physical Education Department has stressed its eagerness to make the opportunity available to as many suitable students as possible, however, the parent, who spoke out against the trip, remains concerned about the high cost and the location of the tour.