Punjab Police to Train Iraqi Police Force

Punjab Police, led by IG Dr. Usman Anwar, has vowed to fully cooperate with the Iraqi Police Force by providing modern training and all possible support to increase their efficiency during their training.

IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Training to share recruitment courses, capacity-building programs, and other training courses with the Iraqi delegation and to ensure close coordination and information sharing.

These views were expressed during a meeting with a three-member Iraqi police delegation at the Central Police Office on Thursday, which included Maj M. Raheem and Maj. Zaidoun Yassin Hadi was led by Lt-Gen. Inspector Abdel Khaleeq Badri.

During the meeting with the Iraqi delegation, IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, directed DIG Logistics to fully support the Iraqi police officers in the selection, purchase, and design of clothes for the uniforms so that the best uniforms may be available according to the needs of Iraqi police.

The delegation also learned about the training curriculum of the Punjab Police and the preparation of police uniforms. Dr. Usman said that the Punjab Police is engaged in providing services such as the protection of the life and property of the citizens, traffic management, and security of sensitive places and foreigners.

He emphasized sharing the extensive experience of the Punjab Police with the Iraqi police and also imparting them with expertise and knowledge about the latest skills in the field of training. Issues of mutual interest including professional training and capacity building of the police force were discussed during the meeting.

The Head of the Iraqi delegation, Abdel Khaleeq Badri, thanked IG Punjab for the cooperation regarding training and uniforms, also he appreciated the services and sacrifices of the Punjab Police in maintaining the rule of law.

Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the Special Protection Unit of the Punjab Police is working day and night to protect foreigners coming to the province and that the services of the Punjab police are always available for enhancing the capacity building of Iraqi police.

At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab presented a commemorative souvenir to the head of the Iraqi delegation. Additional IG Training, Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations, Waqas Nazeer, DIG Training, Kamran Adil, and DIG Logistics, Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab praised the officers and personnel of the Anti-Riots Force for diligently performing their duties in Lahore High Court. He awarded certificates of appreciation to Reserve Inspector Raza Zakar and Sub Inspector Ehsan-ul-Haq at his office and announced giving a commendation certificate to SP Anti-Riots Sajid Hussain Khokhar for excellent supervision.