Poco X5 Pro Official Images Are Finally Here

Redmi Note 12 made it to India earlier this month and it is already getting a rebranded version called the Poco X5. This means that the Poco X5/Redmi Note 12 series is also one step closer to launching in Pakistan.

The Poco X5 lineup will launch on February 6 in India and we have a set of official images that confirm its design. Indeed, the Poco X5 phones are simply Redmi Note 12 phones in a different color and style.

These images were sourced from notable tipster Abhishek Yadav.

The Poco X5 and X5 Pro are nearly identical looking, except for a few subtle changes. The Pro model has larger rear camera sensors and also has smaller display bezels, most notably a smaller chin.

Additionally, the standard X5 has a curved rear panel, while the X5 Pro opts for a flat back with a textured finish. The two phones are also going to have different color options to choose from.

Specifications

We already know the Poco X5 Pro’s full spec sheet thanks to earlier leaks. These leaks show that the new Poco shares most of its hardware with its predecessor, including the 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple camera setup with the same sensors, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

The chipset, however, will be swapped to the more powerful Snapdragon 778G for better performance in gaming as well as day-to-day use. It is not quite flagship level, but it is a high-end chip that can take on previous-generation flagships.

Once again, the Poco X5 series is launching on February 6 in India. We will update you as soon as there is an announcement for Pakistan.