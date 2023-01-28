UAE Simplifies Customs Clearance for Non-Residents

Abu Dhabi Customs is allowing non-residents and unregistered non-UAE companies to clear their goods through the agency’s updated goods clearance service.

It can be accessed using UAE Pass and offers users the convenience of automated form-filling for certain fields when using specific templates.

In addition, the updated service allows for the completion of clearance requests through a single e-page on all smart devices, providing an effortless customer experience.

The service is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s integrated services portal, TAMM, and it can be used by individuals, businesses, and non-UAE companies to get clearance upon entry or exit via customs ports in Abu Dhabi and between free zones within the country or neighboring states.

The new service targets imported goods for business/personal use, temporary export and re-export, and transit goods. This move aims to streamline the clearance process by making it more convenient for non-residents and unregistered companies to do business in the UAE.