UAE Revises Visa Regulations For Overseas Residents

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has implemented a re-entry permit system for its residents who spend over 6 months outside the country.

To obtain the permit, residents must provide the reason for their extended stay outside the country and submit the necessary documentation to the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) via their website, smart service centers, or typing centers.

After the application process, the ICP will send an approval email to the applicant in 5 working days. Also, a residence visa will be automatically canceled if its holder has been abroad for over 180 days (6 months), with the exception of Golden Visa holders.

The re-entry permit system is part of the recent string of reforms implemented by the UAE government. The fee for issuing a visa and Emirates ID has also been raised by AED 100 to AED 370 each for Emirates ID and a 1-month visit visa.

In addition, visitors can’t extend visas inside the country now, instead, they must exit and return with a new visa. The residence visa is now linked to the holder’s Emirates ID and doesn’t need a visa sticker in their passport.