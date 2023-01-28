Wealthy UAE Group to Open University in Karachi

UAE-based Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group plans to establish a university in Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi. The announcement was made during a meeting between the group’s Vice Chairman Abdullah Nasser Lootah and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori at the Governor House.

According to Governor House’s statement, both parties discussed opportunities for mutual trade and investment in sectors such as health, education, and energy.

Governor Tessori highlighted Sindh’s favorable investment climate and the incentives given to firms through the ease of doing business policy.

In addition to establishing a university, the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group also intends to install a power plant in Karachi, which serves as an economic hub for the entire country.

Governor Tessori assured the UAE delegation that the government will provide all necessary support to investors.

Pakistan and the UAE have close relations based on similar faith and traditions, shared history and legacy, profound cultural similarities, and similar views on many regional and global concerns.