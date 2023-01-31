Daraz Launches Daraz Advertising Solution (DAS)

Daraz, South Asia’s leading e-commerce marketplace, has officially launched Daraz Advertising Solution (DAS), a full-funnel advertising suite for sellers and brands registered on the platform.

With over 27 million monthly active users, Daraz is now Pakistan’s fourth largest platform, and through DAS, it will be introducing the third wave of digital advertising in the country which will offer the first self-serve advertising tool launched by a local e-commerce brand.

Initially, DAS will be offering three kinds of onsite and offsite advertising options to partner brands and sellers:

Daraz Display Ads: Reach the 2 million+ audience on the platform, which visits on a daily basis.

Daraz Sponsored Search: Engage and convert high-intent users, and beat the competition with a native presence.

External Ads: Send more targeted audience to stores from ads on third-party platforms such as Facebook Collab Ads and Google Ads.

With large-scale platforms becoming more saturated and planning to phase-out 3rd party cookies, first-party data is of immense value for advertisers whereas e-commerce platforms allow them to target their customers much more granularly on the basis of buyer personas, demographics, and preferences.

Retail media is the fastest-growing advertising solution globally due to the fact that most of the advertising happens around or near the point of purchase.

Daraz records more than 100 million searches on the platform every month. With Daraz Sponsored Search, all sellers will be given a level-playing field to bid for their respective keywords and increase their conversion targets from the biggest in-market audience in Pakistan.

Brands can create campaigns through their existing Daraz Seller Center account. Within the campaign, they can select the products they wish to boost on search results and bid for keywords through a real-time bidding model.

DAS has already on-boarded leading brands including P&G, Reckitt, Nestlé, Dawlance, and Haier.

“Retail advertising has gained immense popularity worldwide and become one of the most efficient marketing vehicles, as it engages high-intent shoppers close to the point of purchase, increasing ad conversion rates and sales,” stated Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Pakistan.

“Innovation is a core driver of Daraz’s DNA, and we are excited to introduce the new wave of advertising in Pakistan. Over the years, we have accumulated the largest audience base for a homegrown platform, and are confident that our insights would help brands achieve maximum efficiency and growth,” he added.