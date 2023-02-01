Can Enterprises Survive without Tech Adoption?

In today’s fast-paced business world, companies of all sizes face intense competition and pressure to adapt to new technologies in order to stay relevant and grow.

This is especially true in the field of enterprise technology, where new improvements are always being made and quickly become the new standard.

To be successful in this environment, businesses need to find and use new technologies that can help them improve their operations, make them more efficient, and ultimately drive growth.

The Importance of Technology Adoption in Enterprises

Businesses need to be proactive about finding and using new technologies that can help them stay ahead of the competition and drive growth.

In fact, a study by McKinsey found that companies that have embraced technology as a key driver of their business have outperformed their peers by more than 25%. This can include everything from cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence to IoT, blockchain, and edge computing.

“Resisting tech adoption, or delaying it, has only resulted in enterprises incurring more losses in the short and long term,” shares Nazish Abbasi, Director Enterprise Business at Wateen.

“Our own experience tells us that the sooner our clients decide to integrate technology into their business, the better they perform and emerge with a leading edge in the industry,” she adds.

Identifying New Technologies

When it comes to adopting new technologies, one of the hardest things for businesses to do is figure out which technologies are best for their business.

This can be hard and take a long time because there are so many new technologies coming out all the time.

One way enterprises can address this challenge is by working with technology partners or consultants to help them identify and evaluate new technologies.

These partners can provide valuable insights into the latest trends and advancements and help organizations understand how different technologies might be used to drive business value.

“Technology and business solutions partners like Wateen help organizations pinpoint their specific tech needs and design bespoke solutions that serve to increase their efficiency by folds,” shares Nazish.

Another important consideration when it comes to technology adoption is the need to build a strong internal capacity to support the implementation and use of new technologies.

This can involve investing in training and development programs, as well as building a dedicated team of IT professionals who can help lead the implementation and adoption of new technologies.

The Role of Leadership in Technology Adoption

Effective technology adoption also requires strong leadership and a clear vision of how new technologies can be used to drive growth and improve operations.

This means that businesses need a leadership team that is committed to staying up to date on new technologies and actively driving the adoption of new technologies within the organization.

Leadership is also a key part of making an organization’s culture one of innovation and trying new things.

This can be done by giving employees the tools and support they need to come up with and implement new ideas, as well as by encouraging them to think creatively about how new technologies could be used to improve business processes.

Sooner Enterprises Adapt, the Better the Results

By staying informed about new technologies and being willing to experiment and take risks, enterprises can give themselves a competitive edge and drive growth in the long term.

“Enterprises of today can employ 360-degree tech solutions that are built to their particular needs to outperform their competition and stay profitable,” adds Nazish Abbasi.

“From cutting-edge business solutions that may include cloud, networking, data, or collaboration systems to energy solutions and to managed services like hosting & cloud, surveillance, security, network, WAN, and more, there exist a host of offerings they can choose from,” she informs.