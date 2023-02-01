Canada Looking to Enhance Trade and Economic Relations with Pakistan: Envoy

Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon Wednesday said that Canada is looking to elevate the trade and economic relations in various sectors in Pakistan to reap the full potential of trade between the two countries.

The Canadian envoy called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, according to a handout issued by the Press Information Department (PID).

The minister highlighted long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Canada and apprised that Canada hosts a diversified Pakistani community which is commendably encouraging for both countries.

He also appreciated the assistance of the Canadian government and thanked the Canadian High Commissioner for standing with Pakistan in this hour of need. While discussing the overall volume of trade between both countries, the minister shared that a lot of potential remains to be explored for further enhancing and deepening the ties.

The Canadian High Commissioner shared that Canada has undertaken several bilateral as well as multilateral projects in Pakistan. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to remain engaged to further boost bilateral relations.