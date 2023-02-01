ECP Grants Exemption to FBR Officers from Certain Election Duties

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted exemption to the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its field formations from appointment as District Returning Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for conduct of upcoming general elections.

In this connection, the FBR issued a letter to all heads of the field formations here on Wednesday.

According to the FBR’s letter, the ECP has granted an exemption to the officers of FBR (including its field formations) to the extent of their appointment as District Returning Officers, Returning Officers & Assistant Returning Officers for conduct of upcoming General Elections.