Lahore Changes Operating Hours for Hotels and Restaurants

Lahore’s district administration has extended the closing timings of eateries and food delivery businesses operating within the jurisdictions of the provincial capital.

According to the official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, all restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, and other eateries have been allowed to remain open till 11 PM the whole week.

Whereas, food delivery services have been permitted to operate till 12:30 AM. The development emerged following the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) during the hearing of a case regarding Lahore’s smog.

Here’s the notification.

In December 2022, the LHC had directed Lahore’s administration to ensure the closure of food businesses at 10 PM from Monday to Thursday. On weekend, eateries were required to shutdown at 11 PM.

However, this has now been changed and food businesses’ operational timings have been revised.

Last month, the LHC went after food businesses operating without parking facilities, directing the district administration to launch a crackdown against them.