UAE and Bahrain to Share Drivers’ Traffic Violation Data

United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain will exchange information regarding traffic violations by drivers, according to UAE authorities.

In a Joint Security Committee meeting, officials stated that the system, connecting both countries, has been implemented and integrated with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) project. Some of the key GCC projects include the creation of a common market, a common currency, and joint defense initiatives.

The decision was revealed following discussions and document sharing between the two countries, as well as testing of the new system, resulting in its inauguration on 31 January.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of policing and traffic penalties, as well as ways to integrate other GCC countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, in this project.

The meeting also suggested enacting regulations and integrating the criminal systems of both countries.