Shahnawaz Dahani Makes Nostalgic Visit to His Primary School in Larkana

Star Pakistani pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani visited his primary school in his hometown in district Larkana on Tuesday, where he reconnected with students and teachers.

The visit was a sentimental one for him as it brought back memories of his childhood and early educational years. Dahani had studied at the school until sixth class.

While taking to his Twitter account, the right-arm pacer said that his father was unable to pay his school fees, which forced him to switch to the Government Pilot School in Larkana.

Shahnawaz Dahani went on to describe his journey from a government school to Commerce College Larkana, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

It was an honor to visit & meet teachers & students, of my primary school. studied till class six here as my father couldn't afford fees further, so was admitted in Govt Pilot School Larkana till class 10. later did https://t.co/EVBdxYdqzj & B. Com from Commerce College Larkana❤️ https://t.co/ma0Gn8jmNo — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) January 31, 2023

The 24-year-old cricketer can be seen being greeted with excitement and joy by students and teachers at his school.

The fast bowler from Larkana can also be seen interacting with students in classrooms, signing autographs, and posing for photos with posters made in his honor.

It is worth noting that Shahnawaz Dahani was also spotted flying kites with children after the conclusion of historic series against New Zealand last month.

In a short video, he posted on his Twitter account, the 24-year-old pacer was seen flying kites with kids in the lush green fields near the city of Larkana.

“As a child, I used to catch a lot of kites coming from the city, our village is just near Larkana city, we get a lot of kites when the wind is in our direction,” he wrote.