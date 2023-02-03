Keamari Tragedy That Killed 19 Was Caused by Chemical Emissions

As the investigation into the Keamari tragedy continues, officials are waiting for the results of a laboratory report that may shed light on how 19 people died in the area last month.

The report contains a comprehensive chemical analysis of materials collected during the post-mortem examination of Abdul Haleem, a three-year-old child.

The autopsy was performed after the boy’s father filed a police report stating that his child died due to unnatural causes. According to the initial report of the post-mortem examination, the boy died from inhaling toxic fumes from nearby companies.

Despite significant flaws in the investigation, such as the lack of evidence of environmental contamination and the absence of complete autopsies, the health department collected air quality samples and sent blood and tissue samples for analysis.

A leading pathologist stated that toxic emissions can cause acute respiratory distress, which could have led to the unexpected deaths, especially in children with weak immune and nutritional systems. Many children in the community had pneumonia and measles, but an autopsy could have indicated if toxic emissions were the cause of their deaths.