New Law Allows Non-Muslim Couples to Get Married in Just 1 Day in Dubai

Following the enactment of new federal law in UAE, non-Muslim couples can get civil marriage licenses in only 24 hours, as confirmed by Legal Consultant, Diana Hamade.

Dubai Courts announced the launch of the ‘Civil Marriage for Non-Muslims’ facility, bringing the family matters of non-Muslim foreigners into the ambit of the law.

The new law provides provisions on marriage, divorce, and inheritance of non-Muslims in UAE and regulates contracting and documenting marriage procedures before the courts.

According to Diana, non-Muslims have to meet the following conditions to get married:

The couple has to be non-Muslim.

They mustn’t be less than 21 years old.

One of them must have a house in Dubai.

They must prove they’re single.

Must be personally present or have someone on their behalf.

Also, the couple must have an original ID and soft copies of documents in PDF format with Arabic translation approved by the UAE’s Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).