Light and Premium: Infinix INBook X2 Series Now Available Across Pakistan

Infinix, one of Pakistan’s top-selling smartphone brands, has introduced yet another series of lightweight laptops i.e. INBook X2 series, starting at Rs. 135,999.

Weighing only 1.28 kgs, the two variants – INBook X2 i5 and INBook X2 i7 – along with Infinix ZERO Book, carry a full metal body finished to perfection.

Available in outlets nationwide, Infinix INBook X2 series is easy to carry around and also available in most on-trend color options including grey, blue, and silver.

Infinix INBook X2 series is one of the lightest and sleekest laptops available in the market. It is yet easy to carry around due to its lightweight and portable size, and the full metal finish also serves as a style statement.

In terms of display, Infinix INBook X2 series offers a 14-inch full HD display with 100% RGB and 300 nits of brightness which ensure that users get an immersive viewing experience altogether.

Infinix INBook X2 series has two variants operating on powerful processors, i.e. INBook X2 with Intel Core i5 and INBook X2 with Intel Core i7, whereas Infinix ZERO Book is available with Intel Core i7 processor.

And for users who need a long-lasting battery, Infinix INBook X2 houses a 50 Wh battery that will last for a full day with a single charge.

Likewise, the ultra-fast 45W type-C charger powers up the system up to 60 percent in one hour which serves as a hassle-free charging solution.

Operating on Windows 11, INBook X2 i5 is available at Rs 135,999, and INBook X2 i7 at Rs 169,999 only.

On the other hand, Infinix ZERO Book comes with a 15.6-inch HD display and 400 nits of brightness output giving a larger-than-life viewership altogether.

Priced at Rs 220,999 and equipped with a 100W fast charger, Infinix ZERO Book charges in no time to keep the users on the go.

Both the Infinix ZERO Book and Infinix INBook X2 series are now available across outlets nationwide.