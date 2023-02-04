Islamabad United Launch World’s First Metaverse in Cricket

Islamabad United launched Pakistan’s first digital stadium as it introduced the world’s first cricketing metaverse for fans ahead of the PSL 8.

Islamabad United has made history by launching the first virtual stadium in Pakistan in preparation for the eighth edition of the league.

The virtual U-Meta Stadium, located in the world-renowned metaverse Decentraland and also available on Android, will offer fans a variety of responsive challenges and interactions with player avatars.

In addition, Islamabad United has introduced digital collectible cards utilizing blockchain and NFT technology, bringing fans closer to the team and offering access to rewards.

This move into the metaverse reflects the franchise’s partnership with companies such as Decentraland and Vegas City, and its aim to provide a truly immersive experience for cricket fans all around the world along with Pakistan.

Say hello to the World's FIRST metaverse experience in Cricket! We proudly introduce ‘U-Meta Stadium’ that offers unprecedented experiences with FREE digital collectible cards. (Coming Soon) Check it out: https://t.co/KLuHbcdSMi | @UM3taverse #ISLUMetaverse #UMetaStadium pic.twitter.com/CpsZWCzRGI — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 4, 2023

James Ashton, CEO of Vegas City, said, “Islamabad United has always prided itself in introducing innovative and new concepts to cricket fans in Pakistan as well as globally. I’m really excited about providing an unprecedented fan experience in the metaverse through industry leaders like Decentraland and Vegas City. We are looking forward to providing fans with a more immersive experience with the game and its stars.”

He added, “VegasCity and Decentraland are very happy to welcome Islamabad United. Cricket is the second most watched sport in the world, and we are excited to partner with IU in launching the first built-to-scale cricket stadium in the metaverse. We look forward to providing world-class experiences to cricket fans not only from Pakistan but from around the world.”