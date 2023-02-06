This Scientist Accurately Predicted Turkey’s Devastating Earthquake Last Week

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 6, 2023 | 5:15 pm

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southeastern region of Turkey bordering Syria earlier today, razing a large number of buildings to the ground and killing over  1,400 people, as per the latest reports.

While condolences from all over the world are pouring in for those who lost their lives in the natural calamity, internet users are also shocked as a planetary researcher had predicted this earthquake a couple of days ago.

ALSO READ

According to details, Frank Hoogerbeets of the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) based in the Netherlands had predicted that an earthquake of approximately 7.5 magnitude will hit south-central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Netizens are in complete disbelief over the accurate prediction and have flooded SSGEOS and Hoogerbeets’ social media accounts.

SSGEOS has responded to internet users, saying that the organization has already shared all information it had in its previous videos.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, Hoogerbeets has also expressed sympathies with the victims of the earthquake.

He added that similar evidence suggests that similar earthquakes occurred in this region in years 115 and 526. These earthquakes were preceded by critical planetary geometry, similar to the one witnessed on 4-5 February.

Haroon Hayder

lens

B-Town Diva Shraddha Kapoor Blows Away ‘Monday Blues’ in Cute Pink Outfit
Read more in lens

proproperty

DC Hyderabad Orders Joint Action to Remove Encroachments
Read more in proproperty
close
>