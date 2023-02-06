UAE’s Jumeirah Group Buys Switzerland’s Century-Old Historic Luxury Hotel

Jumeirah Group, the UAE’s state-owned luxury hotel chain, has acquired Le Richemond, a historic 5-star luxury hotel in Switzerland, which dates back to 1875.

Le Richemond is situated on the shores of Lake Geneva. It boasts a prime location in Geneva’s business district and is within walking distance of the city’s high-end facilities.

The famous hotel features 87 rooms and 22 suites, looking over breathtaking views of Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc. Jumeirah Group will now renovate the hotel to improve the guest experience in line with the brand’s image.

This move aligns with the Jumeirah Group’s plan to enhance its brand presence in renowned destinations worldwide. It also demonstrates its eagerness to invest in major cities, thereby diversifying its portfolio and establishing itself as a well-known luxury hotel operator on a global scale.

Le Richemond is Jumeirah Group’s fifth property in Europe. Other properties include The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel in London, UK; Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel and Spa in Mallorca, Spain; and Capri Palace Jumeirah on the Capri Island, Italy.

Overall, Jumeirah Group owns 26 hotels and resorts situated across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. The total worth of the group’s properties stands over AED 130 billion. The group has offices in 13 countries and employs over 20,000 workers.