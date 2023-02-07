CDA to Build Two Cheap Hostels in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is establishing two hostels, one for men and one for women, for short-term visitors, mainly students. These hostels will offer low-cost lodging options.

According to a CDA official, the authority’s Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal has directed that these hostels are being made to help students and young professionals coming to Islamabad from rural areas to find work or study.

ALSO READ Islamabad and Lahore to Get New State-of-the-Art Universities Soon

The CDA’s Planning Wing is presently looking for suitable locations for the hostels, following which the PC-I and tendering procedure would begin. According to the reports, appropriate locations have already been selected and will be submitted to the CDA Chairman for authorization.

Due to a lack of hostel accommodation in the capital city, students are sometimes forced to rely on overpriced private solutions. The official stressed that this problem is aggravated by the fact that several private and government-owned institutions do not have their own housing facilities.