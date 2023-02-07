Imad Wasim Happy to Lead Karachi Kings in Front of Home Crowd

Karachi Kings captain, Imad Wasim has expressed his excitement for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to begin in front of the home crowd.

In an interview, Imad Wasim stated that the Karachi Kings faced a lot of injuries last year, causing the franchise to exit the event early with only one win.

The veteran all-rounder promised that the Karachi Kings will be a different team during the upcoming edition, saying they possess a number of match-winners.

“The most important thing for us is to play T20 the way it should be played, which is with a positive attitude and aggressive intent,” Imad Wasim emphasized.

Speaking about the PSL, Imad Wasim stated that it is one of the best leagues in the world and that they prepare, plan, and set goals for it 10 months before the event.

In response to a question about their plans, Imad stated that the Kings will do everything possible to show better performance and secure a spot in the playoffs.

“This year, every side is equally balanced and it is difficult to predict an outright winner. All sides boast some outstanding talent and they will enter the event with different combinations and strengths,” he concluded.