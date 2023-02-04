Brand New PSL Trophy to be Launched for Season 8

The unveiling of the newly designed trophy for the upcoming much-awaited eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has sparked cricket fans’ interest.

The trophy unveiling ceremony will be held on February 9 at the Shalimar Bagh in Lahore, and the captains of teams, as well as PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, will be in attendance.

As per the details, the existing trophy, which was presented to the winners of the previous editions, will be replaced by a newly crafted trophy with a more appealing design.

The aim is to project Pakistan’s image in a positive light through the trophy and to be appreciated by cricket fans around the world.

The eighth edition of the PSL will kick off on February 13 and conclude on March 19, with a total of 34 matches being held at four different venues over the course of 35 days.

Pindi Stadium will host the most fixtures while the opening match set to take place between the Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Stadium.

A PCB official has mentioned that the unveiling ceremony is being planned in a grand manner and that some exciting events are being arranged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opening ceremony of PSL 8 will live up to the standard of similar ceremonies held in Dubai in previous years.

