A Decade of Innovation: Join Us as CEO Samad Saleem Takes Us on DigiTrends’ Journey

In an era where technology is advancing at breakneck speed, DigiTrends stands tall as a beacon of excellence in healthcare technology enablers.

With a relentless focus on quality and innovative solutions, the full-stack digital outfit has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the healthcare sector, driving positive change through its cutting-edge technologies.

The early months of 2023 alone have seen the company earn an impressive list of achievements, solidifying its reputation as a leader in healthcare and digital innovation.

Listed among the top 10 IT provider services by Manifest and the top-rated IT Company by Clutch DigiTrends has earned the prestigious Tech Behemoth’s award, and held the title of silver sponsor at Arab Health, the largest healthcare event in the Middle East.

The company’s first-ever health hackathon was a resounding success, bringing together innovative minds from various backgrounds to solve pressing healthcare challenges.

And, at Duphat, one of the largest pharmaceutical events in the region, DigiTrends was recognized for its exceptional contributions to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

But perhaps the greatest testament to DigiTrends’ unwavering commitment to delivering quality solutions came in the form of the President’s Excellence award, an honor that recognizes the company’s outstanding contributions to the field.

These achievements are just the beginning for DigiTrends, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this dynamic and innovative company.

The whirlwind of success and the news-breaking events compelled us to sit down with Samad Saleem and talk about his journey as a founder and CEO of a leading Health Technology enabler in Pakistan.

1. For our readers, please simplify what DigiTrends does.

DigiTrends is a trailblazing digital firm that is changing the game for businesses across multiple industries. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and providing the highest-quality IT solutions has led us to work with over 600 of the world’s leading brands, including start-ups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies.

We were founded in 2010 with a bold vision to revolutionize businesses through technology and since then, we have established ourselves as a premier provider of comprehensive digital services, including software development and consultancy.

Our team of experts leverages their extensive digital strategies, unparalleled communication skills, and tactical execution to deliver unparalleled IT solutions that exceed global standards and exceed our clients’ expectations.

We take pride in being the trusted digital partner to companies around the world and are committed to shaping the future of technology through our cutting-edge solutions.

2. How did you find the niche for the company’s domain?

Finding the niche for DigiTrends was a result of identifying a gap in the market for technology solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. When we first started in 2010, digitalization was not yet a prevalent concept in the industry, and this was the market gap we identified.

As a team of passionate professionals with extensive experience in digital marketing, we saw an opportunity to help pharmaceutical companies leverage technology to reach their full potential.

Over the years, we have honed our expertise and developed a robust knowledge base, which has allowed us to provide our clients with innovative and effective solutions.

Our focus on staying ahead of the curve and providing current best practices has helped us to establish ourselves as dynamic industry leaders and achieve widespread success, with over 200+ brands served to date.”

3. Walk us through DigiTrend’s successful journey.

DigiTrends has been on a remarkable journey of growth and transformation. When we first started, technology was still in its infancy and the internet was a new and uncharted world.

However, we saw an opportunity to bring digital innovation to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, which at the time were still heavily reliant on traditional methods. It was a challenge to convince the industry to embrace technology, but we were committed to leading the charge.

With determination and a passion for innovation, we slowly but surely transformed the industry, turning a once tech-resistant sector into a tech-focused one. From a small software house, we have grown into a global IT agency, trusted by clients across industries such as healthcare, retail, automotive, and finance.

At DigiTrends, we believe that success is defined by the satisfaction of our clients. Their trust has been the driving force behind our growth and success. We are proud to have been a part of the digital transformation of an entire industry and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do

4. What are some of your key products and services?

At DigiTrends, we have a clear goal in mind: to revolutionize the healthcare IT industry in Pakistan and the UAE. We offer a wide range of cutting-edge products and services that allow our partners to achieve their business potential using digital capacity.

As a 360 agency, we are a one-stop shop for all things digital. From web development to mobile app development and digital marketing, our team has the expertise to bring any project to life.

Our offerings include CMS, custom web development, AR and VR development, e-commerce development, progressive web apps, mobile game development, MVP development, and enterprise development.

We are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve and offer the latest in technology to our clients. Our goal is to be the industry’s favorite digital partner, known for delivering innovative solutions and helping our partners reach new heights.

With a forward-thinking mindset and a proven track record of success, we are confident in our ability to continue to drive growth and transformation in the healthcare IT industry.

5. How imperative is digitizing the healthcare & pharma industries today?

Digitizing the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is an absolute must in today’s fast-paced and highly technological world. I have seen firsthand the transformative power of digital technology in these industries.

Our company is dedicated to bringing innovative and advanced digital solutions to the healthcare and pharma sectors to improve patient outcomes, increase efficiency, and enhance collaboration and communication between healthcare providers.

The digitization of these industries has the potential to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered, with the aim of better managing patient records, improving access to healthcare services, and reducing errors in medical processes.

I am proud to be a part of a company that is leading the way in digitizing the healthcare and pharma industries and contributing to positive change in these fields.

6. What are some of the critical achievements of DigiTrends?

I am thrilled to share some of our most notable achievements that demonstrate our commitment to providing innovative digital solutions to the healthcare and pharma industries.

Streamlining processes and improving patient outcomes through our pioneering implementation of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

Developing cutting-edge healthcare software that provides valuable insights to healthcare professionals, enabling them to make more informed decisions.

Automating administrative tasks, freeing up healthcare providers to focus on delivering superior patient care.

Building a strong reputation for delivering effective and reliable solutions, which has resulted in the formation of several strategic partnerships and MoUs with leading organizations in the healthcare and pharma industries.

Technologically enabling the second-largest mutual fund company in the MENA region and KSA/GCC.

Creating a groundbreaking application for retailers and distributors, Raftaar, that has revolutionized the way they do business.

Developing a robust marketplace in blockchain technology and NFTs.

Partnering with Pfizer to create Pharmacy Connect, an innovative application that has streamlined the process of delivering essential medicines to patients.

As you can see DigiTrends is not just limited to healthcare, we also offer innovative FinTech and digital solutions, and we serve several other industries like, education, financial, etc.

We have achieved our aim of providing exemplary digital solutions and have thousands of satisfied customers around the United States, UAE, and Pakistan.

7. Where does the current ME health-tech market stand, and what are its prospects?

Looking at the Middle Eastern health-tech market from the unique position that I witness it from, I believe that it is at a crucial juncture of growth and development.

The need for practical, high-quality, and affordable healthcare services is driving the market forward, while the integration of technologies such as AI, ML, and big data is allowing for more personalized treatment options.

Additionally, Meta, AR, VR, and remote patient monitoring (RPM) are playing a key role in transforming healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes.

The government’s strong support for digital health initiatives, along with the rising awareness of the benefits of digitization, has further propelled the growth of the health-tech market in the Middle East.

We had the privilege of being at Arab Health where we were given the opportunity to sign MoUs with the support of the government. With the region’s rapidly aging and growing population, there will only continue to be an increasing demand for innovative and effective healthcare solutions, providing ample opportunities for health-tech companies like us in the region.

8. What’s your vision for the future of DigiTrends?

As the CEO of DigiTrends, my vision for the future is nothing short of breathtaking. I see us continuing to be at the forefront of digital innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and driving change across multiple industries.

I imagine a future where DigiTrends is a household name, synonymous with cutting-edge digital solutions and unparalleled expertise. Our relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to innovation will keep us ahead of the curve and at the forefront of the digital revolution.

I see a future where DigiTrends is empowering companies of all sizes to reach their full potential and drive growth. Our innovative solutions and expertise will enable businesses to streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and increase competitiveness. And, through all of this, we will remain true to our values, always putting the needs of our clients and customers first.

In short, I see a future of limitless possibilities for DigiTrends. A future where our impact is felt across multiple industries, where our innovative solutions help drive progress, and where we continue to lead the way in digital transformation. And, I am incredibly excited to be a part of it.

9. How has 2023 started off for DigiTrends, with so many big achievements already under your belt?

At DigiTrends, we have had an incredible start to 2023. Our recognition as a Silver Sponsor at Arab Health, and the opportunity to curate a session on Remote Patient Monitoring, Connected Health, and Digital Transformation was just the beginning.

The overwhelming response we received at our booth, and the support of government entities, has resulted in multiple MoUs being signed at both the government and corporate levels. This further solidifies our position as a leading player in the healthcare technology industry in the GCC region.

In addition to our success at Arab Health, our leadership in the healthcare technology space was highlighted as we were tasked with curating the health track at Future Fest. This opportunity to lead discussions and roundtables around the future of healthcare showcased our expertise and knowledge in the industry.

These achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the DigiTrends team, and I am proud to be a part of such a talented and innovative group of individuals. With a pipeline of exciting projects and continued recognition from the industry, we are poised for even greater success in the coming year.