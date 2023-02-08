Dar Urges Business Leaders to Donate Generously to PM’s Relief Fund for Turkiye

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has requested the business community to generously contribute to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the minister promised the business community tax breaks on all amounts contributed to the fund. “I request that you donate from the export proceeds. Turkiye has been hit by a natural disaster, and we need to raise funds to help them,” he said.

Dar said Turkiye always helped Pakistan in difficult situations and now it’s time to step forward and assist the transcontinental country in its hour of need.

He also informed all attendees that PM Shehbaz on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Finance to open an account for arranging donations to Turkiye. Today, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) opened the relief fund and directed all banks to open accounts in order to accept donations.

“This account has been established, and SBP has issued a circular to commercial banks to facilitate donations,” Dar stated, adding that “parliamentarians are also thinking about donating a portion of their pay to the fund”.

Talks with IMF

The minister said that he intends to meet with business leaders in the coming days to discuss the outcome of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).