PM Shehbaz’s Cabinet is Now the Biggest in Pakistan’s History

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has made new additions to his cabinet. With the arrival of these new faces, the total number of the cabinet has reached 85.
According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the premier has notified the appointment of 7 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to the cabinet.
The newest cabinet members are:
- Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan
- Shaista Pervaiz Malik
- Muhammad Hamid Hameed
- Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
- Malik Sohail Khan
- Chaudry Abid Raza
- Muhammad Moeen Wattoo
Although these lawmakers will serve on a pro bono basis, they have been given the status of Minister of State with immediate effect, meaning precious resources will be exhausted on them.
Let’s have a look at the biggest federal cabinet in the country’s history.
Federal Ministers
|Sr. No.
|Name
|Portfolio
|1
|Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA
|Board of Investment (Including Chinese & other FDI)
|2
|Sherry Rehman, Senator
|Climate Change
|3
|Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA
|Commerce
|4
|Asad Mahmood, MNA
|Communications
|5
|Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA
|Defence
|6
|Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA
|Defence Production
|7
|Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA
|Economic Affairs and Political Affairs
|8
|Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA
|Federal Education and Professional Training
|9
|Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Senator
|Finance and Revenue
|10
|Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA
|Foreign Affairs
|11
|Abdul Wasay, MNA
|Housing and Works
|12
|Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA
|Human Rights
|13
|Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA
|Industries and Production
|14
|Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA
|Information and Broadcasting
|15
|Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA
|Information Technology and Telecommunication
|16
|Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNA
|Inter Provincial Coordination
|17
|Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA
|Interior
|18
|Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator
|Law and Justice
|19
|Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator
|Maritime Affairs
|20
|Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, MNA
|Narcotics Control
|21
|Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA
|National Food Security and Research
|22
|Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA
|National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
|23
|Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA
|Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development
|24
|Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA
|Parliamentary Affairs
|25
|Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA
|Planning, Development and Special Initiatives
|26
|Shazia Marri, MNA
|Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety
|27
|Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA
|Power
|28
|Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA
|Privatization
|29
|Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA
|Railways and Aviation
|30
|Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA
|Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony
|31
|Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator
|States
|32
|Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA
|Science and Technology
|33
|Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA
|Water Resources
|34
|Mian Javed Latif, MNA
|Without Portfolio
State Ministers
|Sr. No
|Name
|Portfolio
|35
|Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA
|Finance and Revenue
|36
|Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA
|Foreign Affairs
|37
|Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA
|Interior
|38
|Shahadat Awan, Senator
|Law & Justice
|39
|Musadik Masood Malik, Senator
|Petroleum
|40
|Muhammad Hashim Notezai, MNA
|Power
|41
|Ehsanullah Reki, MNA
|Defence Production
Advisers
|Sr. No.
|Name
|Portfolio
|42
|Qamar Zaman Kaira
|Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, with the Status of Federal Minister
|43
|Engineer Amir Muqam
|Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, with the Status of Federal Minister/National Heritage and Culture Division
|44
|Awn Chaudhry
|Adviser on Sports & Tourism, with the status of Federal Minister
|45
|Ahad Khan Cheema
|Adviser on Establishment, with the status of Federal Minister
Special Assistants
|Sr. No.
|Name
|Portfolio
|46
|Syed Tariq Fatemi
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Coordination, with the status of Minister of State
|47
|Ambassador (R) Muhammad Sadiq
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
|48
|Shaza Fatima Khawaja, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, with the status of Minister of State/Honorary basis
|49
|Syed Fahd Husain
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communications / Spokesperson, with the status of Federal Minister
|50
|Hafiz Abdul Karim, Senator
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Federal Minister / Honorary basis
|51
|Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / Honorary basis
|52
|Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / Honorary basis
|53
|Romina Khurshid Alam, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / Honorary basis
|54
|Muhammad Owais Siddiqui
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
|55
|Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, with the status of Minister of State
|56
|Zafaruddin Mahmood
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
|57
|Sadiq Iftikhar
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Technology & Telecommunication, with the status of Minister of State
|58
|Attaullah Tarar
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, with the status of Federal Minister
|59
|Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Defence, with the status of Federal Minister
|60
|Rubina Irfan
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
|61
|Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
|62
|Shaharyar Ali Khan
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, with the status of Minister of State
|63
|Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, with the status of Minister of State
|64
|Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Inter Provincial Coordination, with the status of Minister of State
|65
|Raza Rabani Khar, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Commerce, with the status of Minister of State
|66
|Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, with the status of Minister of State
|67
|Faisal Karim Kundi
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, with the status of Minister of State
|68
|Sardar Saleem Haider
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani & Human Resource Development, with the status of Minister of State
|69
|Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production, with the status of Minister of State
|70
|Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Water Resources, with the status of Minister of State
|71
|Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
|72
|Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
|73
|Irfan Qadir
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability & Interior with the status of Federal Minister
|74
|Tariq Bajwa
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance with the status of Minister of State
|75
|Tariq Mehmood Pasha
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue with the status of Minister of State
|76
|Rana Mubashir Iqbal, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Federal Minister
|77
|Fahd Haroon
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Communication & Digital Platforms, with the status of Minister of State
|78
|Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / pro bono basis
|79
|Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / pro bono basis
|80
|Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / pro bono basis
|81
|Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / pro bono basis
|82
|Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / pro bono basis
|83
|Malik Sohail Khan, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / pro bono basis
|84
|Chaudry Abid Raza, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / pro bono basis
|85
|Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, MNA
|Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / pro bono basis