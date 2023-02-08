PM Shehbaz’s Cabinet is Now the Biggest in Pakistan’s History

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 8, 2023 | 6:08 pm

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has made new additions to his cabinet. With the arrival of these new faces, the total number of the cabinet has reached 85.

According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the premier has notified the appointment of 7 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to the cabinet.

The newest cabinet members are:

  1. Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan
  2. Shaista Pervaiz Malik
  3. Muhammad Hamid Hameed
  4. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
  5. Malik Sohail Khan
  6. Chaudry Abid Raza
  7. Muhammad Moeen Wattoo

Although these lawmakers will serve on a pro bono basis, they have been given the status of Minister of State with immediate effect, meaning precious resources will be exhausted on them.

Let’s have a look at the biggest federal cabinet in the country’s history.

Federal Ministers

Sr. No. Name Portfolio
1 Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA Board of Investment (Including Chinese & other FDI)
2 Sherry Rehman, Senator Climate Change
3 Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Commerce
4 Asad Mahmood, MNA Communications
5 Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Defence
6 Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA Defence Production
7 Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Economic Affairs and Political Affairs
8 Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA Federal Education and Professional Training
9 Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Senator Finance and Revenue
10 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA Foreign Affairs
11 Abdul Wasay, MNA Housing and Works
12 Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA Human Rights
13 Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA Industries and Production
14 Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA Information and Broadcasting
15 Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA Information Technology and Telecommunication
16 Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNA Inter Provincial Coordination
17 Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA Interior
18 Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Law and Justice
19 Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Maritime Affairs
20 Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, MNA Narcotics Control
21 Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA National Food Security and Research
22 Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
23 Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development
24 Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA Parliamentary Affairs
25 Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA Planning, Development and Special Initiatives
26 Shazia Marri, MNA Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety
27 Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA Power
28 Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA Privatization
29 Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA Railways and Aviation
30 Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony
31 Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator States
32 Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA Science and Technology
33 Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA Water Resources
34 Mian Javed Latif, MNA Without Portfolio
State Ministers

Sr. No Name Portfolio
35 Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA Finance and Revenue
36 Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Foreign Affairs
37 Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA Interior
38 Shahadat Awan, Senator Law & Justice
39  Musadik Masood Malik, Senator Petroleum
40 Muhammad Hashim Notezai, MNA Power
41 Ehsanullah Reki, MNA Defence Production

 

Advisers

Sr. No. Name Portfolio
42 Qamar Zaman Kaira Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, with the Status of Federal Minister
43 Engineer Amir Muqam Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, with the Status of Federal Minister/National Heritage and Culture Division
44 Awn Chaudhry Adviser on Sports & Tourism, with the status of Federal Minister
45 Ahad Khan Cheema Adviser on Establishment, with the status of Federal Minister

 

Special Assistants

Sr. No. Name Portfolio
46 Syed Tariq Fatemi Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Coordination, with the status of Minister of State
47 Ambassador (R) Muhammad Sadiq Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
48 Shaza Fatima Khawaja, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, with the status of Minister of State/Honorary basis
49 Syed Fahd Husain Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communications / Spokesperson, with the status of Federal Minister
50 Hafiz Abdul Karim, Senator Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Federal Minister / Honorary basis
51 Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / Honorary basis
52 Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / Honorary basis
53 Romina Khurshid Alam, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State / Honorary basis
54 Muhammad Owais Siddiqui Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
55 Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, with the status of Minister of State
56 Zafaruddin Mahmood Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
57 Sadiq Iftikhar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Technology & Telecommunication, with the status of Minister of State
58 Attaullah Tarar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs, with the status of Federal Minister
59 Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Defence, with the status of Federal Minister
60 Rubina Irfan Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
61 Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
62 Shaharyar Ali Khan Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, with the status of Minister of State
63 Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, with the status of Minister of State
64 Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Inter Provincial Coordination, with the status of Minister of State
65 Raza Rabani Khar, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Commerce, with the status of Minister of State
66 Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, with the status of Minister of State
67 Faisal Karim Kundi Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, with the status of Minister of State
68 Sardar Saleem Haider Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani & Human Resource Development, with the status of Minister of State
69 Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production, with the status of Minister of State
70 Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Water Resources, with the status of Minister of State
71 Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
72 Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Minister of State
73 Irfan Qadir Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability & Interior with the status of Federal Minister
74 Tariq Bajwa Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance with the status of Minister of State
75 Tariq Mehmood Pasha Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue with the status of Minister of State
76 Rana Mubashir Iqbal, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of Federal Minister
77 Fahd Haroon Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Communication & Digital Platforms, with the status of Minister of State
78 Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of  Minister of State / pro bono basis
79 Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of  Minister of State / pro bono basis
80 Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of  Minister of State / pro bono basis
81 Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of  Minister of State / pro bono basis
82 Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of  Minister of State / pro bono basis
83 Malik Sohail Khan, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of  Minister of State / pro bono basis
84 Chaudry Abid Raza, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of  Minister of State / pro bono basis
85 Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, MNA Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, with the status of  Minister of State / pro bono basis

