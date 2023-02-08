PM Shehbaz’s Cabinet is Now the Biggest in Pakistan’s History

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has made new additions to his cabinet. With the arrival of these new faces, the total number of the cabinet has reached 85.

According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the premier has notified the appointment of 7 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to the cabinet.

The newest cabinet members are:

Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan Shaista Pervaiz Malik Muhammad Hamid Hameed Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Malik Sohail Khan Chaudry Abid Raza Muhammad Moeen Wattoo

Although these lawmakers will serve on a pro bono basis, they have been given the status of Minister of State with immediate effect, meaning precious resources will be exhausted on them.

Let’s have a look at the biggest federal cabinet in the country’s history.

Federal Ministers

Sr. No. Name Portfolio 1 Chaudhry Salik Hussain, MNA Board of Investment (Including Chinese & other FDI) 2 Sherry Rehman, Senator Climate Change 3 Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Commerce 4 Asad Mahmood, MNA Communications 5 Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Defence 6 Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA Defence Production 7 Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Economic Affairs and Political Affairs 8 Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA Federal Education and Professional Training 9 Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Senator Finance and Revenue 10 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MNA Foreign Affairs 11 Abdul Wasay, MNA Housing and Works 12 Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA Human Rights 13 Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA Industries and Production 14 Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA Information and Broadcasting 15 Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA Information Technology and Telecommunication 16 Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNA Inter Provincial Coordination 17 Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA Interior 18 Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Law and Justice 19 Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Maritime Affairs 20 Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, MNA Narcotics Control 21 Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA National Food Security and Research 22 Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination 23 Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development 24 Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA Parliamentary Affairs 25 Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA Planning, Development and Special Initiatives 26 Shazia Marri, MNA Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety 27 Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA Power 28 Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA Privatization 29 Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA Railways and Aviation 30 Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony 31 Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator States 32 Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA Science and Technology 33 Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA Water Resources 34 Mian Javed Latif, MNA Without Portfolio

State Ministers

Sr. No Name Portfolio 35 Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA Finance and Revenue 36 Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Foreign Affairs 37 Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA Interior 38 Shahadat Awan, Senator Law & Justice 39 Musadik Masood Malik, Senator Petroleum 40 Muhammad Hashim Notezai, MNA Power 41 Ehsanullah Reki, MNA Defence Production

Advisers

Sr. No. Name Portfolio 42 Qamar Zaman Kaira Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, with the Status of Federal Minister 43 Engineer Amir Muqam Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, with the Status of Federal Minister/National Heritage and Culture Division 44 Awn Chaudhry Adviser on Sports & Tourism, with the status of Federal Minister 45 Ahad Khan Cheema Adviser on Establishment, with the status of Federal Minister

Special Assistants