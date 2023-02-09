Kamran Akmal Finally Opens Up on His ‘Rocky’ Relation With Cousin Babar Azam

Former Pakistani wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal has revealed the reason behind not appreciating the all-format captain, Babar Azam, for his performance.

Speaking to the media, Kamran Akmal stated that cricket fans have the wrong impression of his relationship with his cousin, Babar Azam, which is completely wrong.

The former cricketer explained that he has not praised his brothers, Umar Akmal, Adnan Akmal, or Babar Azam because he wants the rest of the world to do so.

While heaping praise on the 28-year-old cricketer, Kamran Akmal said that he is an outstanding player who has achieved a lot in his international career.

The Lahore-born cricketer went on to say that he wants Babar to continue performing the way he is doing at the moment.

It is worth noting that Peshawar Zalmi have appointed Akmal as a batting consultant for the upcoming PSL season, and he is currently working with the squad.

Earlier this week, the all-format captain was spotted training with Kamran Akmal during the preparatory camp ahead of the Pakistan Super League.

Talking about his retirement, Akmal said, “Everyone has to retire one day or another. Obviously, I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB.”