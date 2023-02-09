Sports Minister Wahab Riaz’s Participation in PSL 8 in Doubt

The appointment of Wahab Riaz as the caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab has cast doubt on his participation in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As per the details, the fast bowler is expected to take oath as minister on February 12th and following that, he will make a decision on his participation in the PSL.

The increased responsibilities of his new role are expected to take up much of his time, making it unlikely that he will be able to represent the Zalmi.

Wahab Riaz has been a well-known figure in the cricketing world for several years, representing Pakistan in multiple international tournaments.

The Lahore-born cricketer, who captained Peshawar Zalmi in the last edition, has been a mainstay, has played a crucial role in the success of his team over the past few years.

The left-arm pacer has been a key player for the Peshawar Zalmi and his absence could significantly impact their prospects in the marquee event.

With the tournament set to begin on February 13, fans will be eagerly awaiting a decision from the left-arm pacer on his participation in the competition.

Wahab Riaz is currently the PSL’s leading wicket-taker with 103 wi\ckets in 77 matches at an average of 21.29 and a best bowling figure of 4 for 17.

