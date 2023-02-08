Karachi Kings Unveil New-Look Kit for PSL 8

Karachi Kings have revealed their new jersey for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League as they look forward to a new beginning.

With the start of the eighth edition of the PSL just a few days away, the teams are busy launching their anthems and revealing their kits to engage the fans and build up the excitement level. Adding to the colors of the PSL 8, the Karachi Kings have also unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming season.

Karachi Kings’ new look features a fiery red color over the base of their main color which is a bright blue. Karachi Kings’ signature lion symbol has also been added to the jersey, making it look dynamic.

Revealing the official kit for the PSL 8, the owner of the franchise, Salman Iqbal wrote, “The Kings will roar in this new look”. He also asked fans to get ready for the exciting season ahead.

Karachi Kings will be featuring a completely new blend of veterans as well as youngsters in the PSL 8 since the former captain and star batter Babar Azam has joined Peshawar Zalmi. With Imad Wasim returning to the role of leadership, Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 8 campaign on 14th February against Peshawar Zalmi.