Punjab Announces Cash Assistance Worth Rs. 1 Billion for Families of Police’s Martyrs

The Punjab cabinet meeting, presided over by interim Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi, on Thursday, authorized a budget of Rs. 1 billion for the assistance of families of police martyrs.

The committee also agreed to add flour to the list of essential goods under the Punjab Prevention of Speculation for Essential Commodities Act, 2021.

The CM established a committee to devise a flawless technique for specifically aimed at flour subsidies and commanded that wheat be procured from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

In conjunction with the CPEC project, the cabinet adopted corporate farming rules and regulations. This would offer 127,000 acres of farmland in five Punjab districts, aiding agricultural research, food production, and forest and animal research.

The area will be available for a maximum period of 30 years, but recipients will not have ownership rights.

The interim CM requested that the ministers visit and address the artificial scarcity and stockpiling of petroleum goods.

To assure merit in the food department, the cabinet approved employment through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), as well as the creation of a new selection committee for the recruitment of vice-chancellors of government universities.

The interim cabinet meeting also authorized the extension of the contract period for Punjab’s Provincial Quality Control Board staff, the suspension of political appointments, the restoration of expired funds for the payment of salary to Afternoon School Program staff, and the review of the recruitment process in new administrative units.

The meeting was held using a paperless Cabinet Management Information System, with the agenda shown on tablets, and the agenda for the next meeting will be sent online to save funds.