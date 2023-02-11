Haris Rauf and Asrar Shah Jam Together on Lahore Qalandars’ Event [Video]

The preparations for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is getting its final touches as the event is scheduled kick off on February 13 in Multan. While all the franchises are busy revealing their official kits and releasing anthems, foreign players are arriving in Pakistan to represent their respective teams.

The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, held a musical night event in which squad and team officials, as well as other dignitaries, participated. In the event, which was held at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, the Qalandars also unveiled their much-awaited official kit as well as the team’s anthem for the PSL 8.

Meanwhile, Star pacer, Haris Rauf was spotted singing Mast Hua with renowned singer, Asrar Shah, a video of which was posted by the Qalandars on its official YouTube channel.

The right-arm pacer can be seen singing the song while sitting between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sameen Rana before walking to the stage and hugging Asrar Shah.

It is worth noting that the Rawalpindi-born pacer has been a key member of the Qalandars for several seasons and has been a consistent performer in the PSL. During the seventh edition, Haris was one of the leading wicket-takers, taking 16 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 29.37, assisting his team to their first PSL title.

