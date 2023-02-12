PTCL Group Provides Free Calls to Keep People Connected With Their Loved Ones in Turkiye & Syria

PTCL Group, a subsidiary of e&, has come forward with an industry-first initiative to extend support to millions of people devastated in recent earthquakes in both Turkiye and Syria by providing free calls from PTCL landline and free calling minutes from Ufone 4G.

PTCL & Ufone 4G will provide free international calls from Pakistan to keep people connected to their nearest and dearest in Turkiye and Syria. Ufone 4G customers can avail the facility by dialing *2255#.

PTCL Group is deeply saddened by the natural calamity that has struck both Turkiye and Syria. During these tough times, the entire Group stands together with the millions of displaced people including children, women and the elderly and believes that it is our duty to extend support to the affected community. With the scale of devastation, we understand that many people have friends or families in both countries and in light of this, we endeavor to utilize our resources to help them get in touch with their loved ones.

PTCL Group takes immense pride in its Pakistani identity and hence feels it is its national responsibility to reach out to the people in distress. All the efforts are in line with the Group’s commitment to fostering social well-being both in emergencies and in peace.