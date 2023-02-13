PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Opening Match of PSL 2023 Live

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will lock horns in the opening game of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The much-anticipated encounter between the two is scheduled to take place today, February 13 after the grand opening ceremony and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and the seventh-season finalist, Multan Sultans, will be looking for their first victory of the new edition.

On the opening day of the cricket extravaganza, only one match is scheduled because the grand ceremony will take place before the match, which is scheduled to begin at 6 pm.

Shaheen Afridi will be leading the defending champions and Mohammad Rizwan will captain Multan Sultans with both teams boasting solid lineups.

The match will be aired live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. The match can also be live streaming on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani PSL live score coverage.

