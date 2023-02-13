How to Watch PSL 8 Opening Ceremony Live

The much-anticipated grand opening ceremony of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to take place today, February 13th, in Multan.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm at the iconic venue, Multan Cricket Stadium, and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The ceremony promises to be a visual extravaganza, incorporating cutting-edge technology. The use of drone LED technology will bring the sky to life with dynamic images.

Fans watching the event on television will be able to see the graphics emerge from the ground, thanks to the incorporation of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

The ceremony will be graced by some renowned artists, including Asim Azhar, Shai Gul, and Faris Shah, who will be giving a rousing performance of the PSL anthem.

A breathtaking display of fireworks will further enhance the electric atmosphere around the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The event will be aired live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. The match can also be live streaming on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

S.N App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Jazz Tamasha LINK LINK

