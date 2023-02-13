Zalmi Azmari: Peshawar’s Powerful Regional Anthem Wins Hearts

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi are slightly on the slower side in terms of their new anthem this year around.

The much-anticipated anthem, which celebrates Peshawar Zalmi’s love for their city, province, and culture, has become a yearly tradition for Peshawar Zalmi.

This year, the regional anthem is produced by Jam Boys, a talented musical duo known for its distinct style and fusion of traditional and modern sounds.

Junaid Kamran Siddique and Arsalan Shah, the lead singers of Jam Boys, have lent their voices to the anthem, giving it a soulful and powerful feel.

The regional anthem has been written by the talented lyrics writers Wijdan Khattak and Laikzada Laik, who have captured the spirit of Zalmi and the fans in their words.

The lyrics of the anthem are a tribute to the city of Peshawar and its people, highlighting their courage, resilience, and passion for life.

The release of the regional anthem has been met with great excitement by the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, who are eagerly awaiting the start of the PSL season.

The anthem is expected to become an instant hit and will serve as a rallying call for the Men in Yellow and its fans throughout the tournament.

