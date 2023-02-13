Indian Star Jemimah Rodriguez Rates Babar Azam’s Cover Drive as the Best

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodriguez revealed Babar Azam’s cover drive as her favorite among the world-best players.

Jemimah Rodriguez, the young Indian cricketer, has been making waves in the world of women’s cricket. Her match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has earned her comparisons to Indian star Virat Kohli, however, she picked Babar Azam as her top batter.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Sign Bangladesh Superstar for PSL 8

In an interview after her outstanding innings, Jemimah Rodriguez was asked about her favorite cover drive in the world and she named Pakistani skipper Babar Azam as her favorite. Indian batter told that she liked Babar Azam’s cover drive the best among all.

ALSO READ Fans Furious as Aima Baig Butchers National Anthem in PSL Opening Ceremony

Babar Azam is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, known for his classic style of playing the cover drive.

Jemimah Rodriguez’s admiration for Babar Azam highlights the mutual respect that exists between cricketers across borders. The female cricketer has recently stunned the world with her game-changing fifty against Pakistan to win the match from the jaws of defeat.