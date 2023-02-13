Peshawar Zalmi Sign Bangladesh Superstar for PSL 8

Bangladesh’s star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has joined Peshawar Zalmi in the supplementary category.

While the PSL 8 started today with the opening match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi have added another terrific performer to their camp before their first match of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan, the star Bangladeshi cricketer, has signed with Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

ALSO READ World Cricket’s Biggest T20 Superstars Join Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8

As a reserved supplementary pick, Shakib will be available for selection on Tuesday for the match against Karachi Kings. However, he will not be playing the entire league and will only be available till 26 February. His addition to the team is expected to boost the already strong lineup led by Babar Azam.

With his all-round skills and experience, Shakib will bring a new level of energy and excitement to the team.

ALSO READ Umar Akmal Loses His Cool Over TikTok Videos and Fitness Related Questions

Peshawar Zalmi will begin their campaign on 14 February against Karachi Kings at National Stadium, Karachi.