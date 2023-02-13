Twitterati Furious as Aima Baig Butchers National Anthem in PSL Opening Ceremony

Vocalist Aima Baig sang the national anthem at the opening ceremony of the PSL 8 which sparked strong disapproval from the audience.
The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off today with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
While the singers Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, and Sahir Ali Bagga also performed at the event, Aima Baig was given the prestigious duty of singing the national anthem.
The national anthem of Pakistan sung by Aima Baig 🇵🇰#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray pic.twitter.com/BGUFJwa0Nv
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 13, 2023
The ‘Agay Dekh’ singer’s version of the national anthem was not welcomed by the public as it sparked a series of negative comments and memes on Twitter. Some people even questioned the PCB’s decision to choose Aima Baig for the responsibility as they deemed the selection ‘inadequate’.
Here are some of the reactions to Aima Baig’s national anthem:
Aima baig ruined the beauty of our national anthem. 🤦🏻
— Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) February 13, 2023
look how aima baig massacred my beautiful anthem.
— کشف (@kashafudduja_) February 13, 2023
Me after listening Aima Baig's version of National Anthem#PSL2023 #AimaBaig #LQvsMS pic.twitter.com/HRupLDZpG8
— Usama ki Memes (@Usamakimemes1) February 13, 2023
Aima Baig ko gaane ke nahi balke na Gaane ke paise milne chahei
— BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) February 13, 2023
Me after listening Aima Baig's version of National Anthem#PSL2023 #AimaBaig #LQvsMS pic.twitter.com/uAjA0FSJUs
— Aliraza (@KashmiriAliraza) February 13, 2023
Aima baig is so me, ALWAYS DISSAPOINT OTHERS 😭
— PUCHAA APPSEY (@sadi_aah) February 13, 2023
Aima baig ka mic band kerdo pls
— 🐥. (@Faiqaa_a) February 13, 2023
Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads