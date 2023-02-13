More Details Announced as PSL 8 Opening Ceremony Promises to Enthral Fans

The much-awaited opening ceremony of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to take place today in Multan, with all preparations in place to make it an unforgettable night for fans.

The ceremony, which is set to begin at 6 pm, will be a blend of entertainment and technology, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for those in attendance as well as those watching from home.

One of the highlights of the ceremony will be the use of drone LED technology to create images in the sky which will add a new dimension to the traditional opening ceremonies.

Additionally, fans watching the event on TV will get to experience the graphics coming out from inside the ground, thanks to the use of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

The ceremony will also feature an electrifying performance by some of Pakistan’s most talented artists, including Asim Azhar, Shai Gul, and Faris Shah, who will be singing the national anthem.

The performance will be followed by a spectacular display of fireworks, adding to the already charged atmosphere at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The eighth edition of PSL is shaping up to be the biggest and best season of the league yet, with some of the world’s best cricket players set to take part.

The opening ceremony is a prelude to the tournament, and cricket fans across the globe can expect thrilling and action-packed days ahead.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads