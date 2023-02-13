Police Crackdown on Sheesha Cafes in Islamabad Arresting 33 People

During the operation on illegal sheesha cafes, the Lohi Bher police detained 33 individuals, primarily cafe owners, and smokers, and confiscated sheesha, hookah, and flavors from their possession, according to a police spokesperson.

The Islamabad capital territory (ICT) police have increased their crackdown on illegal sheesha facilities in order to eradicate this threat from the city, and efforts are being made against those suspected of immoral actions.

It is worth noting that the federal government prohibited sheesha in Pakistan last month.

The sale of sheesha has been prohibited in hotels, restaurants, and public places. The establishment of new sheesha cafés, as well as the import and manufacture of ingredients, are likewise outlawed across the country.