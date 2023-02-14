Former Pakistan Head Coach Bashes ‘Ill-Mannered’ Amir for Disrespecting Babar

Former Pakistan head coach, Mohsin Hasan Khan voiced his displeasure at Mohammad Amir for comparing Babar Azam’s wicket to a tailender. Mohsin believes that Amir showed a lack of respect for the Pakistani captain and should learn how to respect his fellow cricketers.

Mohsin stated that Amir’s comments reflect his ill-mannered personality and he should not make such comments for any cricketer playing in the country.

Mohammad Amir has a disciplinary problem since many years. Nothing is more than respect of Pakistan. The statement of Mohammad Amir gives an impression of an ill-mannered cricketer.

According to the details, Amir, in an interview, stated that his job is to take wickets and it does not matter if he is bowling to Babar Azam or any tail-ender. His statement was taken out of context as fans criticized Amir for comparing Babar to a tailender.

The high-octane clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will see the two players face each other as Babar returns to Karachi to face his previous side. Babar, who played for Karachi for the past six seasons, decided to move to Peshawar Zalmi for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

