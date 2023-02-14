Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head Record in PSL

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) began with an exciting encounter between the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans.

Another high-octane clash between the Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings is scheduled for today, February 14, at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Karachi Kings had a dismal season last year, winning just one game. However, under Imad Wasim’s leadership, they will try to turn their fortunes around this time.

On the other hand, Babar Azam, who captained Karachi Kings last year, will be hoping to make a strong start with his new team, Peshawar Zalmi.

The Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi had a good tournament last year, winning six out of 10 matches. They were, however, eliminated in the 1st Eliminator by Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi have faced each other 17 times in the past, with Peshawar winning 12 matches and Karachi Kings winning just five.

However, the Imad Wasim-led side will be looking to improve their record against Peshawar Zalmi by winning both group matches during the ongoing edition of PSL.

