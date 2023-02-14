The King is Dead! Suzuki Sold Less than 50 Altos in January

The recent struggles of the auto industry have resulted in car sales dropping off a cliff. According to the monthly sales data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) was the prime victim of these irregularities.

PSMC sold only 44 units of the Alto last month, making it one of the worst sellers during the month. Comparatively, the automaker sold 3,864 units of Alto in December 2022. This is especially interesting as the company has sold around 5,000 Altos every month for the past one and a half years.

According to details, PSMC observed multiple non-production days (NPDs) in the past few months, which dampened sales of all of its cars. In January, the company’s best-selling car was Wagon R, with only 671 units sold.

Overall, PSMC sold only 2,946 units last month, recording a Month over Month (MoM) sales decline of 74% compared to January. Given the recent car and fuel price hikes as well as production cuts, this downward trend will likely continue.