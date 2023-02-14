KP Extends Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

In light of the unstable weather affecting the cold areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the provincial Elementary and Secondary Education (ESE) Department has extended the winter vacation for schools till 28 February.

ALSO READ UAE is Making it Mandatory to Get CID Approval For Alcohol Use at Events

The areas include Swat, Buner, Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla Par, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, and North Waziristan.

The announcement was made in a notification by the Provincial Secretary of the ESE Department, stating that all public and private educational institutions will continue to observe winter holidays until the aforementioned date. Regular educational activities will resume from 1 March

ALSO READ Elon Musk is Suddenly Appearing in Everyone’s Twitter Feed

The decision comes as westerly winds and winter showers continue to hit this region, causing temperatures to drop. Students and parents have praised the decision since it ensures the safety and well-being of students and staff.