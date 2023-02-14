Multan Sultans’ Main Pacer Likely to Miss Entire PSL 8 Due to New Injury

Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani might miss the entire PSL 8 after he sustained a fracture to his finger in the first game of the tournament.

Multan Sultans have suffered a significant setback in the opening stages of the PSL 8 as their promising fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani could miss the entire tournament due to a fractured finger.

Dahani sustained the injury during the team’s opening match against Lahore Qalandars, leaving Multan Sultans without their main pacer for the remainder of the tournament.

According to the reports, the franchise is now considering a replacement for Shahnawaz Dahani, with West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite a possible candidate to fill the void.

Multan Sultans have already lost their first match of the tournament as Lahore Qalandars recorded a thrilling 1-run victory against them in the opener of the PSL 8.