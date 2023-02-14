NDMA Dispatches Rescue Team and Relief Supply to Earthquake-Stricken Syria

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 14, 2023 | 2:05 pm

The National Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday dispatched emergency relief goods along with a 20-member medical and rescue team for relief operations in earthquake-hit Syria.

The Authority on the instructions of the Prime Minister has dispatched the 20-member medical and rescue teams for the earthquake victims of Syria, a news release said.

The relief team for Syria consists of 10 doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and a 10-member rescue team from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) whereas relief items were also sent along with the teams for Damascus. The supplies included 131 winterized family tents and 3,966 kilograms of medicine.

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Region (SAFRON) Talha Mehmood and Special Assistant Hamid Hameed sent the teams off for Syria. The rescue team will participate in urban search and rescue operations in the affected areas of Syria that will reach Damascus by PIA chartered aircraft Boeing 777.

