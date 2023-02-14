US Delegation to Visit Pakistan with Economic Ties on Agenda

Counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet will lead a US delegation to Bangladesh and Pakistan from February 14 to February 18.

In Pakistan, the delegation will meet with senior officials to discuss strengthening economic ties, cooperating to address the impacts of the climate crisis, and expanding the people-to-people connections between the United States and Pakistan.

“The delegation will also reaffirm the strong security cooperation between our nations. Counselor Chollet will convey US condolences for the recent terrorist attack at a Peshawar mosque, and reaffirm our solidarity with the Pakistani people as they continue to recover from the devastating 2022 floods,”, a media note issued by the US Department of State reads.

Counselor Chollet will be joined by Clinton White, Counselor of the US Agency for International Development, and Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the US Department of State, and, in Bangladesh only, Beth Van Schaack, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice.