Pakistan, Kuwait Agree to Boost Ties in Energy and Trade Sectors

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 14, 2023 | 9:16 pm

Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to boost economic ties in key areas, particularly in the energy and trade sectors.

The agreement came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Finance of Kuwait Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in UAE.

Both sides discussed economic cooperation, trade, and investment opportunities between the countries. They also discussed enhancing access to the Kuwaiti market for Pakistani products as well as labor force.

During the meeting opportunities offered by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also came under discussion, particularly Pakistan’s success in turning around the energy sector during the last decade.

The Kuwaiti minister appreciated the role of Pakistani workers in the development of Kuwait and appreciated the strong cultural, religious and economic ties between both nations. He agreed that there is a lot of room for expanding the economic cooperation between both countries and proposed follow-up meetings to implement the ideas which were discussed during the meeting.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik was also present during the meeting.

